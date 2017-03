CAIRO Feb 19 The Egyptian government on Tuesday signed agreements with Malaysia's Petronas and BG Group to reschedule debt owed by Cairo, the minister of petroleum, Osama Kamel, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

He did not say now much debt had been rescheduled.

Exclusive Analysis has estimated that oil producers working in Egypt are owed $9 billion - a figure Kamel disputed at a news conference earlier this month.