CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt plans to repay all of its $4.9 billion of debt to foreign oil and gas companies within six months, the country's oil ministry said on Thursday.

An oil ministry statement said it is planning to borrow $2 billion to help to finance the repayments.

The government said it paid $1.5 billion to international oil companies this month. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by David Goodman)