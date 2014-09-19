CAIRO, Sept 19 Egypt has signed oil and gas
exploration deals worth $187 million with several Western
companies and a Tunisian firm, the petroleum ministry said on
Friday.
The agreements cover seven exploration areas. Germany's RWE
won two exploration blocks in the Gulf of Suez, while
Tunisia's HBSI, Canada's TransGlobe and Italy's Edison
secured five blocks in Egypt's western desert.
In December, Egypt's General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)
and Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) announced an
international auction for oil and gas exploration concessions in
accordance with production sharing agreements.
The concessions are for areas in the Suez Canal, Egypt's
western desert, the Mediterranean sea and the Nile Delta, the
state-owned firms said
Exploration companies have been hesitant to develop untapped
gas finds in Egyptian waters partly because the amount the
government pays them barely covers their investment costs.
Egypt has been struggling with soaring energy bills caused
by the high subsidies it provides on fuel for its population of
85 million. The subsidies have turned the country from a net
energy exporter into a net importer over the last few years.
Egypt has started repaying some of its debt to foreign oil
companies, which had reached more than $6 billion.
