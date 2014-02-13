PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CAIRO Feb 13 Egypt has signed gas and oil exploration deals with the United Arab Emirate's Dana Gas , Ireland's Petroceltic International and Italy's Edison, the oil ministry said on Thursday.
The deals will bring in investment of at least $265 million for eight new wells in Northern Sinai and the Mediterranean Sea, the statement said.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.