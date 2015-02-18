(Ministry corrects FEB 17 story to show company is not Noble
Energy)
CAIRO Feb 17 Noble Clean Fuels Limited will
supply Egypt with seven LNG cargoes under a two-year deal that
begins in April, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.
The company is a unit of Hong Kong-based Noble Group
.
Once a gas exporter, Egypt is undergoing its worst energy
crisis in decades, with rising consumption and declining
production turning it into an energy importer.
It now plans to begin imports of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), with the latest deal part of a tender to buy 75 LNG
cargoes over a one-year period to help power homes and
factories.
The president of state-run gas company EGAS said more deals
would be signed soon with winners from that tender.
The government has tried to bolster its energy sector by
reducing subsidies, paying down its debt to foreign energy firms
and negotiating import agreements.
After finalising a long-delayed deal for an LNG import
terminal, it has reached agreements to receive gas from Algeria
and is in talks with Russia and Cyprus regarding gas shipments.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by
Michael Georgy and Jason Neely)