Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
AL-ASEEL OIL FIELD, Egypt June 26 Egypt's oil minister said on Thursday that BP'S $10 billion natural gas project in the North Alexandria concession, stalled for the past three years, had restarted and that production would begin in 2017.
Sherif Ismail told reporters on a visit to Al-Aseel oil field that production was expected to begin in 2017, with 450 million cubic feet per day initially being extracted. He said production would rise to 800 million cubic feet per day in 2018.
BP, one of the largest foreign investors in Egypt, had initially planned to start production this year, but the date was pushed back after a delay that paused work for three years, the minister said.
Ismail said a delegation from BP would arrive on July 17 for talks with the government. (Reporting by Abdel Rahman Adel; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.