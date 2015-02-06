* Oil company debt repaid in-kind with exploration deals
* Three major oil and gas deals worth $9.2 bln in works
* LNG to align Egyptian fuel prices with global trends
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Shadi Bushra
MILAN/CAIRO, Feb 6 Energy-hungry Egypt's
willingness to push fuel market reforms and stick to debt
repayment plans has led to an unexpected resurgence in oil and
gas exploration and supply deals previously delayed by political
upheaval.
The country has emerged as a major new oil and gas market as
the government looks to ease the worst energy crunch in decades.
In January alone Egypt clinched 15 new exploration deals,
amended two more, and closed major tenders to import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from Algeria to Russia, opening up to global
energy pricing norms as the government seeks to scrap crippling
subsidies by 2019.
Explorers lured by rising earnings on oil and gas production
set by the state are seeing the country in a new light even
though some are still owed billions, said Martijn Murphy, North
Africa upstream research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
The country of about 90 million relies heavily on gas to
generate power for households and industry.
The energy ministry says $2.9 billion of investment has
flowed into Egypt's upstream energy sector -- exploration and
production -- since November 2013, months after then army chief
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power.
Three major oil and gas deals worth a total $9.2 billion are
also in the works, a spokesman for the energy ministry said. He
gave no further details.
"Paying down of debt, offshore pricing reform (and the
expectation of more of it to come) as well as Egypt being a huge
gas-hungry market" is pulling back investors, Wood Mackenzie's
Murphy said.
After four years of turmoil, rising gas demand turned Egypt
from net exporter to imminent importer while mounting oil
company arrears put off new drilling and production investment.
The result was the worst energy shortages in a decade.
But Egypt has been settling its debts with foreign energy
companies, and as of December it owed $3.1 billion after
repaying $2.1 billion. Energy reforms show signs of paying off
while the plunging price of Brent crude renders energy subsidy
cuts relatively painless.
SUBSIDY ROLLBACKS
A new pricing policy has pushed earnings on offshore gas
production to $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for
new satellite developments, partly enabled by subsidy rollbacks
that once swallowed a fifth of Egypt's gross domestic product
and impeded the state's ability to pay producers.
"It is expected that the amended gas price will encourage
energy companies, especially in light of anticipated movements
in global oil prices," said Tarek El Molla, head of state oil
company EGPC.
Gas returns were previously capped at $2.65 per mmBtu.
"In the Western Desert, where exploration costs are lower,
the government has begun raising the price it will pay to gas
producers," Martijn added, saying Germany's RWE Dea
won a price increase on new production from its Disouq project.
German utility RWE's oil and gas unit Dea said it
sees potential for new investments in Egypt thanks to state
efforts to make projects more competitive.
Big energy companies Eni, BP, Shell
and Total have all announced new exploration deals in
Egypt over the past month.
The general manager of Edison's Egypt business,
Maurizio Coratella, expects a "considerable" increase in gas
prices and a move away from existing formulas, he told Reuters.
"New agreements with EGAS do not have a fixed gas price, as
it will be negotiated in light of the economics of the project
as well as include the possibility for contractors to sell
directly on the local market," he said.
Short of cash, Egypt clearing its debt has involved giving
explorers advantageous deals from waiving signature bonuses on
new leases to tying payments to production increases.
"In addition to the recent payment we have agreed a plan to
collect the receivables as we increase production," Majid Jafar,
managing director of the board of UAE-listed Dana Gas
told Reuters.
Last month the company said Egypt's debt to it had fallen to
around $160 million, from $280 million in September.
TransGlobe Energy offset $40.6 million in bonuses
against owed receivables from blocks it won in a recent bid
round, Martijn said. The company declined to comment.
Edison has pitched building a power plant fed by new supply
from its offshore Abu Qir field and offsetting power sales
revenues against outstanding arrears, Coratella said.
Rather than pull back, the various schemes show how oil
companies are using debt leverage to deepen their exposures to
fast-growing Egyptian energy markets as European demand fades.
BG Group is working with BP and GDF Suez to
bring in offshore gas supplies through its own under-used
pipeline infrastructure. The unfinished deal could help BG
resume LNG exports, a company source said.
Still, Egypt's days as a net gas exporter are numbered,
explorers and analysts said.
Last week Egypt awarded a $2.2 billion LNG import deal to
European trading houses - at least two more are in the works.
The hope is that subsidy cuts will tame gas demand growth
for long enough to allow new supplies to start filling the gaps.
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Rania El
Gamal in Dubai; Editing by Michael Georgy)