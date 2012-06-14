DUBAI, June 14 Investors in an Egyptian petroleum refinery project, including Qatar Petroleum and Citadel Capital, have secured $3.7 billion in financing for the facility, the project operator said on Thursday.

The financing, put together by private equity firm Citadel, includes a $1.1 billion equity investment and is backed by a $2.6 billion debt package, ERC said in a statement. Aside from Citadel and Qatar Petroleum, project partners include the Egyptian government.

The Egypt Refining Company (ERC) project is slated to produce over 4.1 million tons of refined products and oil derivatives annually and is expected to cut Egyptian diesel imports by up to 50 percent. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; editing by Ron Askew)