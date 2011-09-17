By Sami Aboudi
CAIRO, Sept 17
CAIRO, Sept 17 Egypt and Ethiopia have agreed to
set up a technical team to review the impact of a $4.8-billion
Nile river dam which Addis Ababa announced in March, Ethiopian
Prime Minister Meles Zenawi said in Cairo on Saturday.
Egypt has been worried over changes to colonial-era treaties
since Nile basin nations, including Ethiopia, signed a deal last
year that strips Cairo of the right to the lion's share of the
river's waters and effectively removes its veto power over dam
projects.
Egypt, witnessing a growing population and rising
temperatures, is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for its
water and has been nervously watching hydropower dam projects
take shape in upriver nations.
"We have agreed to quickly establish a tripartite team of
technical experts to review the impact of the dam that is being
built in Ethiopia," Zenawi told a news conference with Egyptian
Prime Minister Essam Sharaf. Experts from Sudan will also be
part of the team.
"We have agreed to continue to work on the basis of a
win-win solution for all countries in the Nile basin," he added.
Relations between Egypt and Ethiopia plunged after the
treaty was signed last year by six of the nine countries through
which the Nile runs. Ties began to thaw after President Hosni
Mubarak was overthrown in a popular uprising in February.
Ethiopia in May agreed to delay ratification of the treaty
until a new Egyptian government has been elected.
Sharaf said Cairo and Addis Ababa were discussing a
"comprehensive development plan" for the two countries.
"We can make the issue of the Grand Renaissance Dam
something useful," he said. "This dam, in conjunction with the
other dams, can be a path for development and construction
between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt."
Sharaf said Egyptian investment in Ethiopia stands at $2
billion and bilateral trade stands at $300 million a year.
An Egyptian team of 48 politicians and activists visited
Addis Ababa last May to try to push for a compromise.
Egyptians are expected to elect a new parliament in November
and chose a new president soon after, though no exact date has
been set for either poll.
Under a 1929 pact, Egypt is entitled to 55.5 billion cubic
metres a year of the Nile's flow of around 84 billion cubic
metres.
Apart from the Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia has announced
plans to construct two more dams along its share of the Nile as
part of a plan to produce 20,000 megawatts (MW) of power within
the next 10 years.
