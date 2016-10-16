CAIRO Oct 16 Etisalat Misr, the Egyptian unit of Etisalat, has signed a 4G licence agreement with Egypt's telecoms regulator for $535.5 million, the regulator said in a statement on Sunday.

The company also signed a fixed line phone service licence for $11.26 million, the statement said.

The agreement will raise the firm's overall spectrum to 40 megahertz. (Reporting by Ora Noureldin; Editing by Mark Potter)