CAIRO Jan 24 Egypt will sell eurobonds worth $4 billion at yields ranging from 6.125 percent to 8.5 percent, bankers said on Tuesday.

Egypt will sell $1.75 billion in five-year bonds at 6.125 percent, $1 billion in 10-year bonds at 7.5 percent, and $1.25 billion in 30-year bonds at 8.5 percent, they said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)