LONDON, May 26 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has appointed BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis as joint lead managers for a potential Eurobond.

The sovereign, rated B3/B-/B, is to hold a series of fixed income investors meetings in the Middle East, US and Europe commencing on May 28.

A 144A/Reg S offering may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)