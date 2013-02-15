HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 1:30 P.M. EST/1830 GMT
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Egypt struggling to reassert control over Sinai
* Rockets were seized in January
CAIRO Feb 15 Egypt seized two tons of explosives hidden in a truck carrying a shipment of fruits and vegetables bound for Sinai on Friday, security sources said.
The country's security forces are trying to reassert control over the Sinai, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip and has descended into lawlessness since the revolt that overthrew President Hosni Mubarak two years ago.
"We found the amount in a shipment, concealed under some fruits and vegetables... We found the explosives packed inside 100 plastic bags," a security source said.
In January, Egypt seized six anti-aircraft and anti-tank rockets in the Sinai peninsula that smugglers may have intended to send to the Hamas-ruled Gaza strip.
The confiscated explosives were of a type used for demolishing stones in quarries.
When interrogated, the truck driver said he was unaware he was transporting explosives and that a businessman had asked him to take the goods to Sinai where it would be collected. (Reporting Yousri Mohamed; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Michael Roddy)
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors have started to show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House he is no longer interested in serving as the Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief.