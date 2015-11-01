CAIRO Nov 1 Egypt expects to increase its exports by 9-10 percent annually until 2020, Minister of Trade and Industry Tarek Kabil told Reuters on Sunday.

Kabil also said that production at steel firms had been almost halted for the past four months due to gas shortages but had resumed operations last week.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Andrew Roche)