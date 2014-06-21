CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's newly appointed
investment minister Ashraf Salman said he targets $10 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) for the coming fiscal year and
$14 billion in three years.
Egypt had been hit by an economic crisis following a 2011
uprising that ended the autocratic rule of Hosni Mubarak. FDI
for the first nine months of 2013-14 fiscal year stood at $4.4
billion. Egypt's financial year starts on July 1.
Salman, a veteran banker, was speaking in a late TV
interview on Saturday. He was appointed last week in a limited
cabinet reshuffle that followed the election of former army
chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as president.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)