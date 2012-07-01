TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens as wage data points to low inflation

(Adds quotes, data, Fed speakers, updates prices) * Fed's Williams hawkish on inflation, rate hikes * Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Treasury to sell $62 bln new issues next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Treasury yield curve was the steepest in one-and-a-half months on Friday after the jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to rai