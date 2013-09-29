ABU DHABI, Sept 29 Egypt has received $7 billion
out of the $12 billion pledged by Gulf countries, its central
bank governor said on Sunday, adding he expected further support
from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Of the $7 billion currently received, $3 billion was from
the UAE, with a further $2 billion each from Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait, Hisham Ramez told reporters on the sidelines of a
meeting of Arab central bankers in Abu Dhabi.
Egypt returned $2 billion of financial support from Qatar
earlier this month after talks to convert the funds into
three-year bonds broke down, a move interpreted as a sign of
growing tensions between the two countries in the wake of the
removal of Mohamed Mursi from the presidency in July.
"The decision was not politically driven. It was a technical
decision by the central bank," Ramez added.