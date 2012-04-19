CAIRO, April 19 Saudi Arabia will deposit $1
billion at the Egyptian central bank and buy T-bonds valued at
$750 million by the end of the month as part of a $2.7 billion
support package agreed with Riyadh this week, an Egyptian
government official said on Thursday.
In addition, Saudi Arabia will provide $250 million of
support to buy fuel, after shortages across the country led to
public anger, $500 million in project finance with a additional
$200 million going to small- and medium-sized enterprises.
The official said the package had been agreed two days ago
at a meeting of Arab officials in Morocco.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)