CAIRO, April 19 Saudi Arabia will deposit $1
billion at the Egyptian central bank and buy T-bonds worth $750
million by the end of April as part of a $2.7 billion package to
support Egypt's battered finances, an Egyptian official said on
Thursday.
Egypt's foreign reserves have tumbled by more than $20
billion to $15.12 billion during the political turmoil and
spasms of violence since Hosni Mubarak was ousted from power
last year. The budget deficit has spiraled.
The Egyptian official told Reuters the Saudi package had
been agreed two days ago at a meeting of Arab officials in
Morocco. There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.
The Egyptian official, who asked not to be identified, said
the package includes $250 million of support to buy fuel, which
could help intermittent shortages that have led to queues at
gasoline stations and fueled public anger.
It will also include $500 million in project finance with a
additional $200 million going to small- and medium-sized
enterprises, the official added.
An imminent financial crunch is overshadowing Egypt's
transition from army to civilian rule. Egyptians vote in May on
a new head of state to whom the military is due to hand power on
July 1.
Egypt said last year that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab
states had pledged billions of dollars in support, though till
now just $1 billion had been provided, with Saudi Arabia and
Qatar offering $500 million each.
The countries were close allies under Mubarak and Egyptian
officials have expressed frustration at the slow pace of the
arrival of funds pledged by Gulf states.
Economists have said dispersal of the funds would provide
relief for Egypt but add the country needs to swiftly stablise
its economy by drawing back tourists and the kind of investment
it was attracting before the anti-Mubarak uprising.
Faiza Abu El-Naga, Egypt's minister of international
cooperation, had earlier told reporters Saudi Arabia would
provide Egypt with the financial support but did not say when.
Separately, Egypt is negotiating a $3.2 billion financing
facility with the International Monetary Fund, but a tussle over
terms between the army-appointed government and the Muslim
Brotherhood which dominates parliament has hindered a deal.
