By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Oct 24 Egypt will discuss financing from
the International Monetary Fund with IMF officials this week
with an open mind, a minister said on Monday, after Egypt turned
down a $3.2 billion deal offered by the Washington-based
institution in the summer.
Planning Minister Faiza Abu el-Naga also said Egypt was
continuing negotiations with Gulf states and others, including
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for
other financial support.
Egypt's economy was battered by the uprising that ousted
President Hosni Mubarak and investors remain wary because of
ongoing uncertainty as the transition from military rule to an
elected civilian government has dragged.
Consultancy firm Geopolicity said in a report that Egypt's
uprising had cost the economy $9.97 billion up to September.
"With the IMF we're open, there are no taboos actually but
we're looking at what is really in the interest of the country
and will take our decision accordingly," Abu el-Naga said on the
sidelines of a conference arranged by the EBRD in Cairo.
She said a mission from the IMF, which offered preferential
terms in its last package, was arriving on Monday.
"I confirmed that there are no conditionalities in what the
IMF is offering and the decision in the end is ours," she said.
When Egypt turned down an IMF facility over the summer the
finance minister, who has since left office, said the army had
not wanted to build up debts.
Economists have said Egypt would most likely have to return
to the IMF. Such a facility could provide reassurance to other
possible lenders.
Egypt is also discussing financing with Gulf Arab states.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia have so far given $500 million each in
budget support. Gulf states have offered billions of dollars
more in project financing and other support.
"We are negotiating with Qatar, with the United Arab
Emirates, with Saudi Arabia on the rest of the financial package
that aims at actually funding some developmental projects," she
said.
The EBRD said in a statement it was able to offer up to 1
billion euros a year to Egypt, though this had not been agreed.
Abu el-Naga said EBRD funds would largely target small and
medim-sized enterprises and the private sector, adding there was
still "some time" to go before any deal would be reached.
She said the G8 group of nations had pledged $70 billion to
Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and Morocco.
"Egypt, as the biggest country in terms of population, could
... could get around half that amount ... But no decision has
been taken yet," she said.
"Our goal is to decrease and lighten our external debt," she
said.
Abu el-Naga said Egypt planned to eliminate subsidies to
energy-intensive industries, a plan discussed even before
Mubarak was ousted. That would help to ease pressure on state
finances.
"Very soon you will see this will be implemented --
eliminating energy subsidies for energy-intensive industries.
There are five major industries that are actually
energy-intensive," she said without elaborating.
Economists have said that carrying out government pledges to
rein in energy subsidies will be a challenge for the cabinet as
many Egyptians have sky-high aspirations about improving living
standards after their uprising.
