CAIRO Dec 20 Position: Minister of Finance, Egypt

Incumbent: Mumtaz al-Saeed

Born: Dec. 16, 1948

Term: Appointed on Dec. 6, 2011

Key facts:

-- Saeed joined the Finance Ministry in May 1972. In December 1990 he was made general manager of the ministry's international organisation division, in 1996 chief of its central treasury department and in 2003 chief of the minister's office until his retirement in December 2008.

-- From 1990 to 2008 he was responsible for Egypt's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

-- Finance Minister Hazem Beblawi brought him out of retirement in July 2011 to work as an adviser and then as deputy minister. "He is a very meticulous civil servant," a ministry source said. "He knows every bit of the ministry."

-- Saeed holds a bachelors degree in accounting from Ain Shams University

