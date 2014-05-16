LONDON May 15 Egyptian companies could suffer a
fall in profits as the incoming government phases out energy
subsidies, Egypt's finance minister Hany Kadry Dimian said on
Friday.
"Corporate profits may fall but they will continue to make
profits ... Companies are producing at subsidised energy prices
but are selling at international prices," Dimian told an
investment forum in London.
"We will be transferring part of the profit wedge these
companies are making to the vast majority of Egyptians as part
of reallocation of resources."
The minister said all changes would be well-flagged but
stressed that structural reform was a priority.
"Phasing out energy subsidies ... there is no choice. That
means better capital allocation will come to the market," Dimian
added. "It's not an easy decision, has to be very well managed."
The International Monetary Fund estimates Egypt's energy
subsidies amount to three times what the country spends on
education and seven times its expenditure on health.
Egypt will hold elections on May 26-27.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)