CAIRO Nov 30 Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said on Wednesday he had not yet been asked to stay in his post in a new cabinet due to be formed by the end of the week.

Asked if he had been approached to stay on as finance minister, Beblawi told Reuters: "All I can say is that, up to this very moment, I was not approached by anyone".

He declined to comment on any developments in negotiations for an International Monetary Fund financing package that economists say Egypt needs to avoid a looming budget crunch. (Reporting by Edmund Blair)