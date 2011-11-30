BRIEF-FTS International announces intention to launch IPO
* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering
CAIRO Nov 30 Egypt's Finance Minister Hazem el-Beblawi said on Wednesday he had not yet been asked to stay in his post in a new cabinet due to be formed by the end of the week.
Asked if he had been approached to stay on as finance minister, Beblawi told Reuters: "All I can say is that, up to this very moment, I was not approached by anyone".
He declined to comment on any developments in negotiations for an International Monetary Fund financing package that economists say Egypt needs to avoid a looming budget crunch. (Reporting by Edmund Blair)
* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)