NEW YORK, June 15 Fitch Ratings downgraded Egypt's sovereign credit rating deeper into junk status on Friday, cutting by one notch to B-plus from BB-minus citing the rising political crisis after the nation's Supreme Constitutional court annulled parliamentary elections.

