* Egypt spends about $5.5 billion a year on food subsidies
* Criticised for encouraging waste, distorting agriculture
* Reform would make mills, bakeries buy at market prices
* Looming elections make fate of any reforms uncertain
* Wider debate on making agriculture more efficient
By Maha El Dahan
CAIRO, Sept 28 Egypt, once the breadbasket of
the ancient Roman empire and now the world's biggest wheat
importer, is paying a hefty price to keep its citizens fed with
cheap loaves and other foodstuffs.
The $5.5 billion which it spends each year on food
subsidies, mostly on wheat, is a burden that it can ill afford
as the economy falters and the budget deficit balloons after the
uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak in February.
But the financial pressure is not the only cost of the
subsidy system; subsidies have distorted Egypt's agriculture.
Bread is so cheap that it is sometimes used as animal feed. A
focus on imports has led to neglect of farms at home. Produce
often rots before it ever reaches market.
Now the country's post-Mubarak government is inching towards
far-reaching reforms of the system. No one talks of scrapping
subsidies altogether -- the uprising against Mubarak was partly
fuelled by anger at the deep divide between rich and poor. But
experts say the financial burden could be reduced and cash more
usefully spent on strengthening the agriculture sector.
"We need a radical shift in the way we deal with our bread
subsidy system," Social Solidarity Minister Gouda Abdel Khaleq
told a seminar this month on food security in Egypt. His
ministry is in charge of the country's main wheat buying
organisation and other bodies that handle subsidised foods,
though any reform will also need input from the finance and
agriculture ministries.
More than three quarters of Egypt's 80 million people can
buy, via their ration cards, saucer-sized flat loaves of 130
grammes at 5 piasters (less than 1 U.S. cent) each. Abdel Khaleq
said this system was unsustainable.
In the fiscal year ended on June 30, the government spent
about 33 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.5 billion) on wheat, sugar,
rice and food oil subsidies. It forecasts a budget deficit of
8.6 percent of gross domestic product for the current year, and
analysts say it might exceed that level.
"It is like someone climbing to the top of the Cairo Tower,
sticking their tongue out and jumping," Abdel Khaleq, who joined
the army-appointed government from a party with Socialist roots,
said of the subsidy system, referring to an iconic building in
the centre of Egypt's capital.
Few dispute the need for change. But tampering with the
system, set up in the 1950s by president Gamal Abdel Nasser, is
tricky. In 1977, president Anwar Sadat's bid to raise bread
prices led to riots. Mubarak also faced protests in 2008 over
shortages.
Even before Mubarak's ouster the government talked about
subsidy reform, but it made little progress. A plan to set up a
voucher system for butane cooking gas cylinders, so that only
the most needy could buy the most heavily subsidised cylinders,
was due to be implemented before the uprising. It was postponed
and the current, army-backed government has now said a trial
scheme will start in October.
Anything which the current government does to change food
subsidies will be liable to reversal. Parliamentary elections,
to be held in stages, are due to start in November and end in
January; a date for a presidential vote has yet to be set. With
roughly 50 political parties competing in a new electoral
landscape, predicting the shape of the new government is highly
uncertain.
SOCIAL JUSTICE
But the fact that the current government is willing to
tackle the issue shows widespread support for the idea of
reform. Many experts believe the bloated system is too broad to
help people most in need.
"The subsidy system is not a reflection of social justice;
around two-thirds of the people benefiting from it are not
poor," Magda Kandil, executive director and director of research
at the Egyptian Center for Economic Studies, told the seminar.
Mills produce subsidised flour for the government for as
little as 160 Egyptian pounds a tonne, while its market value
would be around 2,000 pounds. Experts say subsidised flour is
often leaked into the open market at a big profit.
To stop this, the government is considering making mills and
bakeries purchase wheat and flour at market prices. The
government would then buy the bread at market prices but sell it
on with a subsidy to ration card holders, Abdel Khaleq said.
However, subsidised bread would still be cheaper than animal
feed, a price distortion which encourages waste.
"The people who don't need the subsidy are taking the bread
anyway and feeding it to their animals," Kandil said.
With bread so cheap, Egyptians have one of the world's
highest rates of wheat consumption per capita in the world.
Egyptians consume about 180 to 200 kg of wheat a year, compared
to an estimated 51 kg for Mexicans.
"We need to change consumer habits so that we are not
consuming so much bread. In Mexico, for example, they rely more
on potatoes. Why can't we start shifting towards that?" said
Saad Nassar, adviser to the agriculture minister.
So along with subsidy reform, Egyptian officials and experts
are discussing how to change farm production and make it more
efficient.
"Forget the word self-sufficiency -- what we really need to
be looking for is agricultural efficiency," said Adel Beshai, an
economics professor and agriculture specialist at the American
University in Cairo. "We have been ignoring agriculture."
RECLAIMING LAND
Egypt consumes about 14 million tonnes of wheat each year
but usually produces about half that amount. Beshai said Egypt
needed to produce at least 70 percent of its wheat needs if it
wanted greater food security. He said that could be achieved by
expanding agriculture beyond the Nile Valley and Delta, where it
is now concentrated.
Agriculture on the northern Mediterranean coast, which was
cultivated in Roman times, could be expanded, he said. Much of
the area, dotted with holiday resorts, is now a summer retreat
for affluent Egyptians.
"You have 1.5 million acres behind these resorts that are
readily cultivable with underground water. You can grow wheat
there," Beshai said.
So far, Egypt has had mixed results with land reclamation
for agriculture. The Toshka project to reclaim tracts of desert
fed from the Aswan dam in the south of the country was launched
in the 1990s but has made limited progress.
Even without expanding farmland, however, Egypt could cut
imports, improve its domestic production and generate more cash
from exports by improving its distribution system to reduce the
amount of food lost before it reaches the consumer.
"Currently, post-harvest losses result in the destruction of
30 percent of the produce. In the case of tomatoes, post-harvest
losses can reach 60 percent," said Angie Helmy, vice chairman of
Egyptian Agrofoods Co.
"Produce is improperly packaged, it is stacked in a random
way on trucks, travels exposed and does not receive any
cooling," she added. Helmy, who has been exporting fresh produce
to European markets for a year and a half, said addressing these
problems would save large volumes of produce.
Water efficiency is another pressing issue. Most irrigation
is now done by flooding fields from canals. Experts say this
results in waste that Egypt cannot afford when it depends almost
solely on the Nile for fresh water, and when upstream African
states want to use more for themselves.
Advanced irrigation techniques, such as pivot systems that
sprinkle water more efficiently, would mean more water available
for land reclamation.
Experts say farmers using these techniques and helped by
private investment could expand output of cash crops for export
to