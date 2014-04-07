CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
CAIRO, April 7 Egypt's foreign reserves rose to $17.414 billion in March from $17.307 billion in February, the central bank said on Monday.
Reserves fell sharply after a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted last year when Gulf Arab states gave billions of dollars in aid to the army after it deposed elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following protests against his rule. (Reporting By Yasmine Saleh and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
BEIJING, March 14 China's factory output rose 6.3 percent in January-February from the same period a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent, both beating expectations.
BEIJING, March 14 China's real estate investment growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, while property sales sped up despite government cooling measures, according to official data.