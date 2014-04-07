CAIRO, April 7 Egypt's foreign reserves rose to $17.414 billion in March from $17.307 billion in February, the central bank said on Monday.

Reserves fell sharply after a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted last year when Gulf Arab states gave billions of dollars in aid to the army after it deposed elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following protests against his rule. (Reporting By Yasmine Saleh and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Angus MacSwan)