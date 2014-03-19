BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen sees 2017 FFO I rising to 425 mln euros
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's Central Bank governor Hisham Ramez said on Wednesday he expects the country's foreign currency reserves to continue growing despite continued political and economic turmoil in the biggest Arab state.
The reserves have been falling sharply since a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted in July when Gulf Arab states sent billions of dollars after the army took over power from elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
"The reserves will continue going up," Ramez told reporters without providing details. Reserves rose to $17.307 billion in February from $17.105 billion in January. (Writing by Yasmine Saleh. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.
SHANGHAI, March 21 Short-term interest rates in China surged on Tuesday as cash conditions tightened on worries the central bank's quarterly risk assessment at the end of this month would restrict lending in the interbank market. The benchmark seven-day repo rate traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, opened at 2.45 percent and jumped to a high of 9.0 percent in morning trade, its highest since January 2014. By midday, th