CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's Central Bank governor Hisham Ramez said on Wednesday he expects the country's foreign currency reserves to continue growing despite continued political and economic turmoil in the biggest Arab state.

The reserves have been falling sharply since a 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak but were lifted in July when Gulf Arab states sent billions of dollars after the army took over power from elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

"The reserves will continue going up," Ramez told reporters without providing details. Reserves rose to $17.307 billion in February from $17.105 billion in January. (Writing by Yasmine Saleh. Editing by Jane Merriman)