CAIRO Jan 26 Egypt's central bank raised the cap on foreign currency deposits to $250,000 a month for importing food, capital machinery, manufacturing components and medicines, a statement from the central bank said on Tuesday.

The statement said the cap of $50,000 a month will remain in place for ordinary deposits that will not be used for the imports of the mentioned essential goods.