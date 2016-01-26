* Importers say move is positive, want more liberalisation
By Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, Jan 26 Egypt's central bank raised the
cap on foreign currency deposits at banks fivefold to $250,000
on Tuesday to help relieve a dollar shortage that has seen
imports of essential goods piling up at ports.
The central bank imposed a cap of $50,000 a month on
deposits at banks almost a year ago in an effort to crush a
black market for dollars that ballooned as pressure to devalue
the Egyptian pound mounted.
Importers and manufacturers alike criticised the original
limits, which made it more difficult to open letters of credit
and left cargoes stuck at ports.
The new deposit cap of $250,000 a month only applies for
imports of essential foodstuffs, capital machinery,
manufacturing components and medicines. The central bank says it
wants to ensure precious dollars are put to the best use and to
reduce dollar demand by cutting the import bill by a quarter.
The move drew a cautious welcome from importers, who have
urged the central bank to scrap dollar caps entirely.
"It is a positive step but we hope it will be extended to
all companies," Ahmed Shiha, head of the importers' division at
the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, told Reuters.
Egypt has struggled to restore growth since a mass uprising
in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors - two major
sources of hard currency the import-dependent country needs to
finance its purchases of everything from wheat to cars.
Gulf Arab allies have averted a crisis by depositing
billions of dollars in Egypt's central bank in recent years. But
with oil prices down, they may no longer be able to step in.
STEP TOWARDS LIBERALISATION
With forex reserves at half their pre-uprising level, the
central bank cannot defend the currency indefinitely. Yet it
surprised markets in November by strengthening the pound against
the dollar and holding it steady ever since.
".. the move means the central bank has started to admit
there is a crunch. That is the step before the last step that
will head to liberalising the exchange rate," said Hany Genena,
economist at Beltone Financial.
Economists and businesspeople said the looser cap would
meanwhile see companies turn back to the black market to source
dollars and channel them into the banking system.
That could further widen the gap between the official
exchange rate of 7.7301 pounds to the dollar and the black
market rate, which on Tuesday was around 8.62 pounds.
The central bank said in its statement that the $50,000 per
month cap would remain in place for ordinary deposits not used
for imports of the listed "essential goods". Those stipulations
are in line with its aim of rebalancing the trade deficit by
eliminating unnecessary imports.
Bassem Hussein, a manager at family-run Interfood Egypt
which imports and processes coffee and spices, said it remained
to be seen how the new measures would be applied.
Coffee, for instance, is not considered an essential
foodstuff, though his company could benefit from the changes as
it imports raw beans in large volumes for processing in Egypt.
"It will open up business for factories and manufacturers
but for traders it is still the same as it only applies to basic
goods," he said.
Additional reporting by Lin Noueihed and Nadia El Gowely;
Editing by Lin Noueihed and Gareth Jones)