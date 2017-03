CAIRO, July 7 Egypt's central bank held the Egyptian pound steady at 7.73 pounds to the dollar at a regular forex auction on Tuesday after letting the currency depreciate by 0.20 pounds over the past week.

The central bank said it had offered $40 million and sold $39.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds per dollar . (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)