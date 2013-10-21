CAIRO Oct 21 Egypt's pound edged
stronger at a central bank foreign currency sale on Monday.
The central bank sold $38.8 million with a cut-off price of
6.8800 Egyptian pounds per dollar versus 6.8802 pounds at its
last sale on Oct. 10, the bank said. It had offered $40 million.
The central bank introduced currency sales, held three times
a week, at the end of December to help to counter a run on the
pound. It has been allowing the currency to appreciate since the
army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hadeel Al-Shalchi)