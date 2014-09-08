CAIRO, Sept 8 Egypt's pound held steady
at a central bank dollar sale on Monday, with the bank saying it
sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds
per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's rate.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.30 to
the dollar, slightly stronger than last Thursday's 7.38, one
trader said.
The rate for dollar sales has stayed in a tight range since
the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to
weaken in May. The central bank offered $40 million on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)