CAIRO Oct 30 Egypt's pound held steady
at a central bank dollar sale on Thursday but weakened slightly
on the black market.
The bank said it sold $37.6 million, at a cut-off price of
7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from the previous
sale on Wednesday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates. The
bank offered $40 million on Thursday.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.50 to
the dollar at midday on Thursday, one trader said, slightly
weaker than Wednesday's rate of 7.49.
The rate for dollar sales has kept within a tight range
since the beginning of June after the bank allowed the pound to
weaken in May.
