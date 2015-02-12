CAIRO Feb 12 Egypt sold dollars at 7.53
pounds per dollar on Thursday, the seventh central bank auction
this month, as the pound strengthened on the black market.
The bank has let the official exchange rate weaken since
Jan. 18 in an effort to wipe out black-market trading, but it
has kept the rate steady for nearly two weeks now.
The bank's moves to pressure the black market come alongside
government efforts to bolster the economy and burnish Egypt's
image before a major investment conference next month.
The central bank said it offered $40 million on Thursday and
sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per
dollar, the same level as a sale on Wednesday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
There is still an active black market, where the pound
initially weakened alongside the bank's official depreciations.
The black market has stabilised and recently strengthened since
the bank stopped its depreciations last week.
A trader on the unofficial market said the pound was
changing hands for 7.725 per dollar on Thursday, one trader
said. Another quoted 7.71.
Both rates indicate a strengthening since yesterday, when
traders said the pound was going for 7.75 per dollar.
As well as letting the pound depreciate, the central bank
gave banks permission late last month to widen the band around
the official rate at which they can trade dollars and imposed a
limit on dollar deposits in banks.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)