CAIRO Feb 25 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Wednesday but weakened on the black market.
The central bank has now kept the official exchange rate
steady for more than three weeks after letting the pound weaken
in an effort to wipe out black market trading.
It typically holds auctions every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday
and Thursday. Analysts say that the central bank may have
decided to stabilise the currency to stop it from depreciating
too much and because it hopes other recent measures will have an
impact.
The government is trying to bolster the economy and burnish
Egypt's image ahead of a major investment conference next month.
The central bank said it offered $40 million on Wednesday
and sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per
dollar, the same as at the previous sale on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
There is still an active black market, where the pound
initially weakened alongside the bank's official depreciation
last month, but strengthened once the bank stopped its
depreciations on Feb. 2.
A trader on the unofficial market said the pound was
changing hands for 7.69 per dollar on Wednesday, weaker than the
7.65 quoted Monday.
As well as letting the pound depreciate, the central bank
gave banks permission late last month to widen the band around
the official rate at which they can trade dollars and imposed a
limit on dollar deposits in banks.
