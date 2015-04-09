CAIRO, April 9 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Thursday, while the currency remained steady on the
black market.
The central bank has kept the official exchange rate steady
for more than two months after letting the pound weaken at the
start of the year in an attempt to wipe out black market
trading.
The bank said it offered $40 million at auction on Wednesday
and sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per
dollar, unchanged from its last auction on Wednesday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of official auctions, giving the
central bank effective control over exchange rates.
One trader in the parallel market said the pound was trading
at 7.65 pounds to the dollar on Thursday, the same rate quoted a
day earlier.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen dramatically
since the central bank's move against them and since it imposed
a cap in February on the amount of dollars that can be deposited
in banks.
The limit discourages use of the black market by depriving
those who exchange dollars outside official channels from a
place to keep their funds.
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)