(Adds auction results)
CAIRO May 7 Egypt's central bank kept the pound
steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Thursday where it offered $300 million, a massive
jump from amounts usually offered at auction.
The central bank said the amount was needed "to cover a
pending backlog due for payment for the import of raw materials,
production requirements and spare parts".
The central bank usually offers around $40 million at each
of their auctions. It used to hold them four days a week but
reduced the frequency on Thursday to three per week.
A fixed income trader at a major bank, who declined to be
named, said he thought the central bank would meet pending
demand for dollars and therefore did not need four auctions a
week, especially as they raised the amount on offer.
The central bank sold $500 million in the interbank market
on Monday to meet outstanding demand for strategic staple food
commodities.
The central bank has kept the official exchange rate steady
for three months since letting the pound weaken at the beginning
of 2015. This step and other measures have helped reduce black
market trading significantly.
In Thursday's auction, the bank said it had offered $300
million and sold $298.7 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301
pounds per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's auction.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of official auctions, giving the
central bank effective control over exchange rates.
On the black market, the pound was trading at 7.685 pounds
to the dollar on Thursday, one trader said, slightly weaker than
the rate quoted on Sunday of 7.67/68 pounds.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since
the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions,
including the introduction of a cap in February on the amount of
dollars that can be deposited in banks.
The authorities hope this will signal to foreign investors
that the economy has returned to normal after four years of
turmoil, but Egyptian importers and exporters say the cap on
dollar deposits has reduced foreign exchange liquidity and
stifled business activity.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Yara
Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Heneghan)