CAIRO May 25 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Tuesday, while the currency was largely stable on the
black market.
The central bank has held the official exchange rate steady
for more than three months since letting the pound weaken at the
beginning of 2015. This weakening and other measures have helped
reduce black market trading significantly.
In Tuesday's auction, the bank said it had offered $40
million and sold $37.8 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301
pounds per dollar, unchanged from Sunday's rate.
On the black market, the pound was trading at 7.675 pounds
to the dollar on Tuesday, a trader said, basically unchanged
from the 7.67 pounds quoted on Sunday.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since
the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions,
including the introduction of a cap in February on the amount of
dollars that can be deposited in banks.
