CAIRO May 28 Egypt's central bank kept the
pound steady at 7.53 to the dollar at a foreign exchange
auction on Thursday, while the currency was largely stable on
the black market.
The central bank has held the official exchange rate steady
for more than three months since letting the pound weaken at the
beginning of 2015. This weakening and other measures have helped
reduce black market trading significantly.
In Thursday's auction, the bank said it had offered $40
million and sold $37.8 million at a cut-off price of 7.5301
pounds per dollar, unchanged from Tuesday's rate.
On the black market, the pound was trading at 7.67 pounds to
the dollar on Thursday, a trader said, virtually unchanged from
the 7.675 pounds quoted on Tuesday.
Black market traders say volumes have fallen sharply since
the central bank's drive to stamp out their transactions,
including the introduction in February of a cap on the amount of
dollars that can be deposited in banks.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Toby Chopra)