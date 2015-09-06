BRIEF-Capitaland says Ascott advances into South America
* Ascott advances into south america with its first two franchise properties in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, Sept 6 Egypt's central bank kept the pound steady at a dollar sale on Sunday, selling $37.8 million at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds per dollar, unchanged from Thursday.
The central bank had kept the pound at 7.5301 for five months until July, when it allowed it to slide to 7.6301. On July 5 the bank let it slip a further 0.10 pounds.
Allowing the pound to weaken in a controlled way could boost exports and attract further investment but it also raises Egypt's already large bill for imported fuel and food staples.
Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black market with measures such as a cap on dollar-denominated bank deposits.
The central bank gave permission in January to trade dollars up to 0.10 pounds above or below the official rate, with currency exchange bureaux allowed to trade at 0.15 pounds above or bellow the official rate.
One trader at an exchange bureau said the pound was changing hands at 8.04 pounds per dollar and another trader said it was changing at 8.05 pounds per dollar, weaker than Thursday's rates of 8.02 and 8.03. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Clelia Oziel)
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.