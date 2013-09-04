* Pound strengthens to 6.8952 to the dollar from 6.9752
* Central bank says will cover backlog of currency requests
* FX reserves are up, cost of government borrowing down
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, Sept 4 The Egyptian pound jumped
1.2 percent on Wednesday at a $1.3-billion foreign currency sale
- its biggest ever - as the central bank gambled a large chunk
of its reserves to show that Egypt's economic turbulence was
coming to an end.
Since the 2011 popular uprising, foreign reserves have more
than halved to less than $20 billion, the budget deficit has
widened to 14 percent of gross domestic product and the currency
has lost more than 17 percent of its value against the dollar.
The bank has kept the pound rising since the army deposed
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on July 3, thanks to $12
billion in aid from Gulf Arab countries.
It has rationed out dollars in $40 million foreign currency
sales three times a week since a run on the pound in December
cost more than $2 billion to bring under control.
Despite the sales and a more expensive dollar, businesses
have racked up hundreds of millions in unfulfilled requests for
foreign currency, forcing them to turn to a black market that
has mushroomed in recent months.
"We're covering all the backlog in the different sectors to
help revive business," a central bank official told Reuters.
"This will definitely have a very positive effect on the
industrial side, covering all the needs. So it was a very
important move to make," the official said.
RISING FX RESERVES
The central bank allowed the pound to strengthen to 6.8952
pounds to the dollar at the $1.3 billion sale, up from the
cut-off price of 6.9752 pounds at the last regular sale on
Monday.
"The central bank is signalling that it believes the crisis
is over. Rates are down, reserves are up and now the currency is
rising," Simon Williams, an economist with HSBC, said.
Wednesday's sale was designed to finance strategic imports
such as wheat, meat and cooking oil, the central bank said when
it announced the sale on Tuesday, its largest since the $800
million it offered in May.
After the army deposed Mursi, the interim government not
only launched a violent crackdown on his Muslim Brotherhood in
which hundreds were killed but also imposed a state of emergency
and a curfew, which is hurting business.
Analysts say tourists and investors are unlikely to be
attracted back to Egypt any time soon, especially if the crisis
in Syria intensifies. One currency dealer said the sale could
eliminate the black market in dollars for several months.
Continued protests by Islamists calling for Mursi's
reinstatement, as well as militant attacks in the lawless Sinai
Peninsula, have also helped to prevent a return to normality.
Propped by the fresh aid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Kuwait, foreign currency reserves jumped to $18.88
billion in July from a low of $13.51 billion in February, well
below the three months of imports - or about $15 billion - that
the International Monetary Fund considers to be a safe level.
The Arab aid has also helped the government push down its
cost of borrowing, with the yield on 91-day treasury bills
falling by almost three percentage points since July 3.