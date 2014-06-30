CAIRO, June 30 The Egyptian pound was unchanged
at a central bank dollar sale on Monday and weakened on the
black market.
The central bank said it sold $39.6 million at a cut-off
price of 7.1401 pounds, the same as its last sale on
Thursday. It had offered $40 million.
The dollar was offered for 7.40 pounds on the black market
on Monday, one trader said, slightly weaker than the 7.38 rate a
day earlier.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars
are determined by the results of the central bank sales,
giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Maggie Fick; Editing by
Louise Ireland)