CAIRO, July 2 The Egyptian pound remained
stable at a central bank dollar sale and on the black market on
Wednesday .
The central bank said it sold $37.6 million at a cut-off
price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, the same as its last
sale on Monday.
The bank's rates have stayed within a very tight range since
the beginning of June, after it had allowed the pound to weaken
in May. It had offered $40 million on Wednesday.
On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.38
pounds, in line with Tuesday's prices, but slightly stronger
than Monday's rate of 7.40.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of the central bank sales,
giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
