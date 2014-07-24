CAIRO, July 24 The Egyptian pound was
stable at a central bank dollar sale on Thursday but
strengthened on the black market ahead of the Muslim Eid holiday
next week.
The central bank said it sold $37.6 million at a cut-off
price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, unchanged from its
last sale on Monday.
The rate for the dollar sales has stayed within a very tight
range since the beginning of June, after it had allowed the
pound to weaken in May. It had offered $40 million on Thursday.
On the black market, the dollar changed hands for 7.39
pounds, one trader said, weaker than the rate of 7.40 pounds on
Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of the central bank sales,
giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David Goodman)