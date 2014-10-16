CAIRO Oct 16 Egypt's pound held steady
at a central bank dollar sale on Thursday, when the bank said it
sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds
per dollar.
The price was unchanged from Wednesday's sale.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.45 to
the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's rate of 7.40 to the dollar,
one trader said.
The rate for dollar sales has stayed in a tight range since
the beginning of June, after the bank allowed the pound to
weaken in May. The central bank offered $40 million on Thursday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Alison Williams)