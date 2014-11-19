CAIRO Nov 19 The Egyptian pound was flat
at a central bank dollar sale on Wednesday but weakened
significantly on the black market as Egypt's plans to repay a
$2.5 billion Qatari deposit raised concerns of a looming dollar
shortage, traders said.
The bank offered $40 million on Wednesday and said it had
sold $37.6 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds
per dollar, unchanged from its last sale on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
But in the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.75
to the dollar at midday, weaker than Monday's rate of 6.67
pounds and a marked decline from around 7.57 pounds on Thursday.
"There is pressure because of the Qatari deposit," said one
foreign exchange trader at an Egyptian bank. "You are talking
about a country where there is a cashflow deficit. Imports
exceed exports so there is an imbalance."
Egypt has said it would repay a $2.5 billion deposit to
Qatar this month, bringing to $6 billion the deposits it has
returned to the gas-exporter that supported elected President
Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Egypt's ties with Qatar have soured since the army overthrew
Mursi last year, unlocking billions of dollars in aid pledges
from other Gulf countries who oppose the Brotherhood.
A government source said this month Egypt had received $1
billion from Kuwait, prompting market concerns that new aid
would not cover outflows of foreign currency in a country where
dollars are in strong demand to finance imports of food, fuel
and manufactured goods.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed)