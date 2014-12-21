(Updates with trader comment, context on black market)
CAIRO Dec 21 The Egyptian pound held
steady at a central bank dollar sale on Sunday but weakened on
the unofficial market.
The bank offered $40 million and said it had sold $37.8
million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to the
dollar, unchanged from its sale on Thursday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
In the unofficial market, the pound was trading at 7.80 to
the dollar, one trader said, weaker than Thursday's rate of 7.78
pounds.
The pound began weakening on the black market last week
after nearly two weeks of holding steady, traders said.
It was not clear what caused the weakening. One trader said
he thought it was due to an increased demand for dollars as
people sought to settle debts and deals before the end of the
year.
The central bank last month pledged to eliminate the black
market in the Egyptian pound after volatility resulting from a
surge in commercial demand for dollars and concerns that plans
to repay a deposit from Qatar would create a shortage.
A central bank official said on Nov. 28 that Egypt had paid
back the $2.5 billion Qatari deposit.
Last month, before the bank's pledge, the pound was trading
at up to 7.75 pounds per dollar on the black market.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Abigail Fielding-Smith)