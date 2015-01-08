CAIRO Jan 8 The Egyptian pound held
steady at a central bank dollar sale on Thursday but remained
weaker on the black market.
The bank offered $40 million at the sale and said it had
sold $37.5 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to
the dollar, a rate unchanged from its last sale.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
In the unofficial market, one money changer said the pound
was trading at 7.80 on Thursday. That was weaker than levels
around 7.75 to the dollar reported on Monday but the trader said
the pound had subsequently dipped to about 7.81 on Tuesday and
now appeared to be steadying.
The central bank introduced a fourth weekly dollar auction
in December, as part of an effort to curb a flourishing currency
black market after the gap between the official and unofficial
rates widened.
The move has so far failed to narrow the gap.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra)