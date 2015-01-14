CAIRO Jan 14 The Egyptian pound was
unchanged at a central bank dollar sale on Wednesday and
weakened on the black market.
The bank offered $40 million at the sale and said it had
sold $38.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds to
the dollar, a rate unchanged from its last sale on Monday.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
In the unofficial market, one money changer said the pound
was trading at 7.84 to the dollar on Wednesday, weaker than 7.75
to the dollar on Monday.
The central bank introduced a fourth weekly dollar auction
in December as part of efforts to curb a flourishing currency
black market after the gap between the official and unofficial
rates widened.
Overall the move has so far failed to narrow the gap
substantially.
(Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Susan Fenton)