(Adds black market rate, background)
CAIRO Jan 20 Egypt's pound weakened to
7.29 per dollar at an unscheduled central bank auction on
Tuesday from 7.24 a day earlier, the third depreciation this
week in a process traders say aims to gradually stamp out a
thriving black market.
The central bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4
million at a cutoff price of 7.29 pounds per dollar, the
weakest level the pound has officially been allowed to reach
since Egypt introduced regular dollar auctions in December 2012.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of the central bank's sales,
giving the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
But there remains an active black market in the pound that
is used by businesses and individuals and the gap between this
and the official rate had been widening for months.
The pound was trading at 7.88 to the dollar on the black
market on Tuesday, a dealer said, slightly weaker than Monday's
unofficial rate of 7.87 to the dollar.
Tuesday's depreciation narrowed the gap between the official
and unofficial rates by roughly four piastres, but the gulf
remains significant.
Expectations that the bank would devalue had grown since it
announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark interest
rates last Thursday, saying that plummeting global oil prices
had eased the inflation outlook.
Traders and analysts expect the central bank to allow the
pound to depreciate further to close the gap with the black
market rate. Some said it had previously held back due to
inflation concerns.
The bank usually only holds dollar auctions on Sunday,
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Gareth
Jones)